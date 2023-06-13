Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Has $33.08 Million Stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) by 80.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,152,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 513,723 shares during the quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned about 0.31% of Equitable worth $33,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Equitable by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Equitable in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Equitable by 70.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in Equitable in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Equitable by 9.3% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Equitable alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Equitable

In other news, Director Kristi Ann Matus sold 19,297 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $450,391.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Robin M. Raju acquired 2,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.78 per share, with a total value of $49,842.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,288,254.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kristi Ann Matus sold 19,297 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $450,391.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Equitable Trading Down 1.1 %

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EQH shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Equitable from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Equitable from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Equitable in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Equitable from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Equitable from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.33.

Shares of EQH stock opened at $26.26 on Tuesday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.89 and a 1 year high of $33.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.40.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equitable Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. Equitable’s payout ratio is presently 25.88%.

About Equitable

(Get Rating)

Equitable Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segment: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment includes annuity products, which primarily meet the needs of individuals saving for retirement or seeking retirement income.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.