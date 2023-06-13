Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Increases Holdings in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) by 641.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 901,625 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 780,086 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in Privia Health Group were worth $20,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Privia Health Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Privia Health Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Privia Health Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Privia Health Group by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Privia Health Group Stock Up 0.4 %

PRVA stock opened at $28.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 257.27, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.87. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.64 and a 52 week high of $44.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Privia Health Group ( NASDAQ:PRVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $386.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.17 million. Privia Health Group had a return on equity of 3.20% and a net margin of 1.14%. As a group, analysts expect that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Privia Health Group in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. SVB Securities boosted their price target on Privia Health Group from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Stephens initiated coverage on Privia Health Group in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Privia Health Group in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.19.

Insider Transactions at Privia Health Group

In related news, major shareholder Advisors L.L.C. Mbd sold 24,819,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $536,348,811.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,384,382.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Parth Mehrotra sold 91,605 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total value of $2,597,917.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 138,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,926,640.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Advisors L.L.C. Mbd sold 24,819,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $536,348,811.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 110,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,384,382.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,296,904 shares of company stock worth $549,606,525 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 44.80% of the company’s stock.

About Privia Health Group

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

