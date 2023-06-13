Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Increases Stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 610,229 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,513 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $29,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Sanofi by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sanofi by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 5,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in Sanofi by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Sanofi by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays upgraded shares of Sanofi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

Sanofi Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ SNY opened at $51.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $36.91 and a 12 month high of $57.82.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.60 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 28.45%. Equities analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Sanofi Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $1.377 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.46%.

Sanofi Profile

(Get Rating)

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

Featured Stories

