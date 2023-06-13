Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Increases Stock Position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 712,135 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 152,135 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned 0.22% of Juniper Networks worth $22,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 110.1% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 53,089 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 27,826 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 17,453 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 5.9% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 262,036 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,844,000 after purchasing an additional 14,661 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 54,861 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 7,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 9.8% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 106,320 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 9,514 shares in the last quarter. 89.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Juniper Networks Price Performance

Juniper Networks stock opened at $30.99 on Tuesday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.18 and a 12-month high of $34.53. The stock has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Juniper Networks

In other Juniper Networks news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total transaction of $27,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,836 shares in the company, valued at $751,040.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total transaction of $182,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 931,496 shares in the company, valued at $27,143,793.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total transaction of $27,216.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $751,040.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,700 shares of company stock worth $832,365 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on JNPR shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Juniper Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Juniper Networks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.87.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the business of designing, developing, and selling products and services for high-performance networks to enable customers to build networks for their businesses while achieving agility and improved operating efficiency through automation. The firm also offers routing, switching, Wi-Fi, network security, artificial intelligence-enabled enterprise networking operations, and software-defined networking technologies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.