Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Invests $20.28 Million in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 513,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,275,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned 0.08% of Royalty Pharma as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Royalty Pharma by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,504,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,979,000 after buying an additional 161,722 shares during the period. Amundi grew its position in Royalty Pharma by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 990,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,725,000 after buying an additional 160,670 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Royalty Pharma by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,498,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,755,000 after buying an additional 577,444 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Royalty Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,959,000. Finally, ASB Consultores LLC grew its position in Royalty Pharma by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. ASB Consultores LLC now owns 8,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Royalty Pharma alerts:

Insider Transactions at Royalty Pharma

In related news, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total value of $3,706,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,338,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total value of $3,706,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,338,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 9,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total transaction of $366,765.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,586,786 shares in the company, valued at $58,631,742.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,973,048 shares of company stock valued at $65,311,268. 24.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Royalty Pharma Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Royalty Pharma stock opened at $32.81 on Tuesday. Royalty Pharma plc has a 12-month low of $32.02 and a 12-month high of $44.66. The company has a market cap of $19.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.65, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.99.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.28. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 28.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $914.72 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Royalty Pharma plc will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royalty Pharma Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is 145.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RPRX has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Royalty Pharma from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Royalty Pharma from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Royalty Pharma from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Royalty Pharma from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Royalty Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royalty Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.