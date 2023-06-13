Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Invests $27.58 Million in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 869,233 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $27,581,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned about 0.06% of Suncor Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SU. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 48,956 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 143.5% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 789 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,382 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. 58.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered Suncor Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. National Bank Financial raised Suncor Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.57.

Shares of NYSE:SU opened at $29.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Suncor Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.42 and a twelve month high of $40.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.99 and its 200-day moving average is $31.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.28.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.08. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 26.90% and a net margin of 14.25%. The company had revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.87 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.384 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.85%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

