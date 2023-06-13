Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Lowers Stock Position in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 859,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124,434 shares during the quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned 0.60% of Essential Properties Realty Trust worth $20,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 62,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1,302.7% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 151,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 140,504 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 87.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 149,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,579,000 after purchasing an additional 69,380 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $524,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:EPRT opened at $24.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.26. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.88 and a fifty-two week high of $26.43. The company has a quick ratio of 6.07, a current ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

EPRT has been the subject of several recent research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.75 to $27.25 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.92.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister and Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday, and White Oak Station.

