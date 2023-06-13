Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Makes New $33.74 Million Investment in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 111,582 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $33,735,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Pool by 127.4% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Pool by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 869 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new position in Pool during the 4th quarter worth $730,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in Pool during the 4th quarter worth $376,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pool by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 535 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

POOL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Pool from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Pool from $320.00 to $315.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Pool from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Pool from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $383.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pool

Pool Price Performance

In other Pool news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 2,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.00, for a total value of $821,216.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,849,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ POOL opened at $333.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $337.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $341.57. Pool Co. has a 52 week low of $278.10 and a 52 week high of $423.97.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by ($0.80). The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Pool had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 53.96%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 15.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pool Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. This is a positive change from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is 26.17%.

About Pool

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts, discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market, specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components, and golf irrigation and water management products.

Further Reading

