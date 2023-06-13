Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Purchases 405,022 Shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) by 56.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,123,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 405,022 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned about 2.26% of Kornit Digital worth $25,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Kornit Digital by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Kornit Digital by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Kornit Digital by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Kornit Digital by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Kornit Digital by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. 93.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KRNT opened at $28.40 on Tuesday. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a twelve month low of $16.19 and a twelve month high of $37.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.98.

Kornit Digital ( NASDAQ:KRNT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.06. Kornit Digital had a negative net margin of 39.32% and a negative return on equity of 7.68%. The firm had revenue of $47.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.70 million. Equities analysts expect that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KRNT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Barclays downgraded shares of Kornit Digital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kornit Digital to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kornit Digital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

