Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Purchases New Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 408,729 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,141,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 194.4% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 573,342 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,475,000 after buying an additional 378,590 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 368,272 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $16,394,000 after buying an additional 69,819 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 470.6% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64,217 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,861,000 after buying an additional 52,963 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 111.4% during the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 21,468 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 11,312 shares during the period. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the third quarter worth $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Price Performance

NYSE:DVN opened at $49.41 on Tuesday. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $44.03 and a one year high of $78.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $32.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.91.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a net margin of 31.39% and a return on equity of 47.42%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 8.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Devon Energy

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,292 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $414,351.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 218,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,914,347.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DVN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Devon Energy from $87.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Devon Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Devon Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Devon Energy from $71.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Devon Energy from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.83.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

