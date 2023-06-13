Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Purchases New Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 422,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,087,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned approximately 0.17% of Church & Dwight as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 68,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the third quarter valued at about $243,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 4,312.9% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 149,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,716,000 after purchasing an additional 146,595 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 20,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 5,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Church & Dwight by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 254,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Shares of CHD stock opened at $94.20 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.53. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $70.16 and a one year high of $98.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.01 billion, a PE ratio of 56.41, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 7.49%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Church & Dwight

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.48, for a total value of $779,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,428,274.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Church & Dwight news, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.48, for a total value of $779,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,428,274.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 45,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.06, for a total value of $4,430,012.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,325 shares in the company, valued at $1,002,144.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 305,843 shares of company stock valued at $29,632,614. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on CHD. TheStreet upgraded Church & Dwight from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Friday, April 28th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.63.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

See Also

