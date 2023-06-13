Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Purchases New Stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 415,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $18,891,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned 0.05% of Bank of New York Mellon at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 7,203,067 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $347,044,000 after buying an additional 2,957,380 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at $105,838,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,098,792 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $277,617,000 after buying an additional 1,983,512 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,626,336 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,604,967,000 after buying an additional 1,183,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at $51,940,000. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

NYSE:BK opened at $43.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $36.22 and a twelve month high of $52.26.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 11.98%. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on BK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $42.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays reduced their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.61.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

Further Reading

