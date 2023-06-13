Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Purchases Shares of 276,333 International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 276,333 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,971,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned 0.11% of International Flavors & Fragrances as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Biltmore Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter valued at about $327,000. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 65,381 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,855,000 after buying an additional 3,841 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 179.9% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 14,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 9,029 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 39.7% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 73,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,658,000 after purchasing an additional 20,831 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,470 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at International Flavors & Fragrances

In related news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 1,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.35, for a total transaction of $170,282.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $785,180.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

International Flavors & Fragrances Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE IFF opened at $77.85 on Tuesday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.11 and a fifty-two week high of $129.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 17.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.64%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -39.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IFF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $126.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $81.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.13.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

