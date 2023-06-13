Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Purchases Shares of 325,080 Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 325,080 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $22,060,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Five9 during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Five9 by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 404 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Five9 by 247.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Five9 by 1,013.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in Five9 by 117.6% during the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter.

Get Five9 alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Five9

In other Five9 news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.84, for a total transaction of $309,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 112,303 shares in the company, valued at $6,944,817.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.84, for a total value of $309,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 112,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,944,817.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 1,511 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.44, for a total value of $94,346.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,941,017.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,758 shares of company stock worth $5,316,356 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Five9 Stock Performance

Shares of FIVN stock opened at $77.75 on Tuesday. Five9, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.61 and a 12 month high of $120.39. The company has a current ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.03.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.16. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 21.77% and a negative net margin of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $218.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.07 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Five9, Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on FIVN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Five9 from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Five9 from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Five9 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Five9 from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Five9 currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Five9 Profile

(Get Rating)

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.