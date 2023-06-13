Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Reduces Holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. trimmed its stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 174,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 57,465 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $19,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 3,564.3% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 110.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. 93.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Camden Property Trust Stock Down 1.1 %

CPT stock opened at $111.95 on Tuesday. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $97.74 and a one year high of $147.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $107.13 and a 200-day moving average of $111.66.

Insider Transactions at Camden Property Trust

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 5,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.35, for a total value of $588,937.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,234,269.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CPT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $145.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.29.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, reposition, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focus on investing in markets characterized by high-growth economic conditions, strong employment, and attractive quality of life.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.