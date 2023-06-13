Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Sells 170,082 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. reduced its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 51.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 161,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170,082 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $29,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 448,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,091,000 after acquiring an additional 7,122 shares during the last quarter. Suncoast Equity Management lifted its position in PepsiCo by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 8,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 6,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 48,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,717,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at $869,000. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.2 %

PEP stock opened at $181.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $250.60 billion, a PE ratio of 38.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.54. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.86 and a 12 month high of $196.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $187.36 and its 200 day moving average is $180.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The business had revenue of $17.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 106.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on PEP. Citigroup began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $201.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.25.

About PepsiCo

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.