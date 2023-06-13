Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Sells 249,478 Shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,277,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249,478 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned about 0.36% of Mattel worth $22,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its position in Mattel by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 23,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Mattel by 5.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in Mattel by 5.8% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 14,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Mattel by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 94,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Mattel by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 95,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Mattel alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MAT. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Mattel in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Mattel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Mattel in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Mattel from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mattel has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.33.

Mattel Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MAT opened at $18.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.17. Mattel, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.36 and a 1 year high of $24.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.14.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $814.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.74 million. Mattel had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mattel Profile

(Get Rating)

Mattel, Inc, a children's and family entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Disney Princess and Frozen, and Polly Pocket brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.