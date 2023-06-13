American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Stake Trimmed by Point72 Europe London LLP

Point72 Europe London LLP lessened its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 40.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 273,132 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 184,800 shares during the period. American International Group makes up approximately 4.4% of Point72 Europe London LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Point72 Europe London LLP’s holdings in American International Group were worth $17,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AIG. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in American International Group by 7.1% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,542,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $500,577,000 after acquiring an additional 694,978 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,646,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $420,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,226 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,281,637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $334,024,000 after purchasing an additional 273,266 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,005,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $314,187,000 after purchasing an additional 63,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its stake in American International Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 4,974,084 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $236,170,000 after buying an additional 51,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Get American International Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AIG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on American International Group from $76.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Atlantic Securities cut shares of American International Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of American International Group from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of American International Group from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on American International Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.79.

Insider Activity

American International Group Trading Down 1.2 %

In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 74,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $1,214,687,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 426,395,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,928,918,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American International Group stock opened at $56.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.12. American International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.66 and a 52-week high of $64.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.20. American International Group had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.71%.

American International Group Profile

(Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.