American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) vs. FLJ Group (NASDAQ:FLJ) Head-To-Head Review

American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Rating) and FLJ Group (NASDAQ:FLJ – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares American Realty Investors and FLJ Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Realty Investors $37.54 million N/A $373.35 million $22.60 0.86 FLJ Group $91.70 million 0.81 $115.28 million N/A N/A

American Realty Investors has higher earnings, but lower revenue than FLJ Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Realty Investors 880.72% 45.01% 29.48% FLJ Group N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

American Realty Investors has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FLJ Group has a beta of -0.63, suggesting that its stock price is 163% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.1% of American Realty Investors shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.8% of FLJ Group shares are held by institutional investors. 90.8% of American Realty Investors shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of FLJ Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for American Realty Investors and FLJ Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Realty Investors 0 0 0 0 N/A FLJ Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

American Realty Investors beats FLJ Group on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Realty Investors

American Realty Investors, Inc. engages in the acquisition, financing, operation, and sale of real estate and real estate assets. Its projects include office buildings, golf course, and residential apartments. The company was founded in November 1999 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

About FLJ Group

FLJ Group Limited operates a long-term apartment rental platform in the People's Republic of China. The company leases apartments from landlords, transforms them into standardized furnished rooms, and leases to people. It also provides internet connection and utility services as part of the lease agreement. The company was formerly known as Q&K International Group Limited and changed its name to FLJ Group Limited in September 2022. FLJ Group Limited was founded in 2012 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

