American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered American Shared Hospital Services from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st.

Get American Shared Hospital Services alerts:

American Shared Hospital Services Trading Down 1.1 %

AMS opened at $2.62 on Friday. American Shared Hospital Services has a 1-year low of $2.21 and a 1-year high of $3.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $16.12 million, a PE ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Shared Hospital Services

American Shared Hospital Services ( NYSEAMERICAN:AMS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 24th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.04 million during the quarter. American Shared Hospital Services had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 6.71%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in American Shared Hospital Services by 26.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 4,021 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its position in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 158,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 5,899 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Shared Hospital Services during the fourth quarter worth about $470,000. Institutional investors own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

American Shared Hospital Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Shared Hospital Services engages in leasing radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to healthcare providers. Its equipment includes Gamma Knife, PBRT, and IGRT. The Gamma Knife radiosurgery equipment is a non-invasive treatment for malignant and benign brain tumors, vascular malformations and trigeminal neuralgia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Shared Hospital Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Shared Hospital Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.