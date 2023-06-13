Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 64.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,209 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 41,947 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $6,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMGN. Edmp Inc. raised its holdings in Amgen by 25,517.5% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,540,446 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,288,000 after acquiring an additional 4,522,722 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 158.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,950,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $774,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806,456 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,459,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,697,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,894 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 153.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,607,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $422,127,000 after purchasing an additional 974,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Amgen by 164.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,337,970 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $323,548,000 after buying an additional 832,885 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Amgen from $227.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.94.

Amgen Stock Down 0.6 %

AMGN opened at $217.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.79. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $211.71 and a 12 month high of $296.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.78.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 248.47% and a net margin of 30.23%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amgen

(Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

