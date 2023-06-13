AmmPower Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMMPF) Short Interest Update

AmmPower Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMMPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 98.6% from the May 15th total of 21,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 145,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

AmmPower Stock Performance

AMMPF opened at 0.09 on Tuesday. AmmPower has a 1-year low of 0.07 and a 1-year high of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of 0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 0.19.

About AmmPower

AmmPower Corp. operates as a resource exploration company in Canada. It owns the Whabouchi South lithium exploration property located in the James Bay/Eeyou Istche region of Quebec. The company is also developing a proprietary solution to produce green ammonia and green hydrogen, as well as investigating catalyst reactions.

