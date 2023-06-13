Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY) CEO Martyn Willsher Sells 26,599 Shares

Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY – Get Rating) CEO Martyn Willsher sold 26,599 shares of Amplify Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.85, for a total transaction of $182,203.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,000.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of NYSE:AMPY opened at $6.82 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.05 and a 200 day moving average of $7.74. The stock has a market cap of $265.78 million, a P/E ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.40. Amplify Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $5.49 and a 12 month high of $10.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.
Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $79.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.79 million. Amplify Energy had a net margin of 103.74% and a return on equity of 186.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amplify Energy Corp. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Amplify Energy
Amplify Energy Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on operations in Oklahoma, the Rockies, offshore Southern California, East Texas and North Louisiana, and Eagle Ford.
