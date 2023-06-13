Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY) CEO Martyn Willsher Sells 26,599 Shares

Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY – Get Rating) CEO Martyn Willsher sold 26,599 shares of Amplify Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.85, for a total transaction of $182,203.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,000.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Amplify Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMPY opened at $6.82 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.05 and a 200 day moving average of $7.74. The stock has a market cap of $265.78 million, a P/E ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.40. Amplify Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $5.49 and a 12 month high of $10.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Get Amplify Energy alerts:

Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $79.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.79 million. Amplify Energy had a net margin of 103.74% and a return on equity of 186.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amplify Energy Corp. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amplify Energy

About Amplify Energy

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Amplify Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Amplify Energy by 5,797.4% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 8,928 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Amplify Energy by 98.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,596 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Amplify Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in Amplify Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 44.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Amplify Energy Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on operations in Oklahoma, the Rockies, offshore Southern California, East Texas and North Louisiana, and Eagle Ford.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.