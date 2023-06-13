Amundi Boosts Stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Amundi grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,728,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,511 shares during the period. Amundi owned about 1.28% of Iron Mountain worth $187,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 440.1% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 104.1% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 2,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

IRM stock opened at $56.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.17. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12-month low of $43.33 and a 12-month high of $57.21.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.6185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 124.75%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IRM. Barclays boosted their price target on Iron Mountain from $56.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Iron Mountain

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $60,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,349,404. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Edward Baker-Greene sold 4,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $251,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $451,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $60,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,349,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 114,178 shares of company stock worth $6,330,175. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

Featured Stories

