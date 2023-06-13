Amundi Has $174.98 Million Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Amundi lowered its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,585,604 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 309,524 shares during the period. Amundi owned about 0.46% of Fortinet worth $174,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Fortinet by 24.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 391,345 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $133,738,000 after buying an additional 76,027 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Fortinet by 24.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,280 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 209.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,550 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 8,947 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total transaction of $547,824.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,575,447.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 5,826 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total value of $358,823.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,727,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,830,887,038.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 8,947 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total value of $547,824.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,575,447.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,133 shares of company stock worth $4,434,767 in the last ninety days. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fortinet Stock Up 2.7 %

Several brokerages have recently commented on FTNT. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Fortinet in a report on Monday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Fortinet from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.30.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $69.84 on Tuesday. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $42.61 and a one year high of $71.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.92, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.84 billion, a PE ratio of 57.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.15.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 282.54% and a net margin of 20.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

