Amundi Has $196.04 Million Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Amundi grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 786,406 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,859 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned about 0.28% of HCA Healthcare worth $196,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 162.5% in the fourth quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 56.7% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HCA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $256.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Mizuho increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $298.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $257.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Loop Capital increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $285.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $280.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 2,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $685,530.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,653,610. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 2,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $685,530.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,653,610. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 4,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.38, for a total value of $1,289,923.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,414,436.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 12,733 shares of company stock worth $3,518,389 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA opened at $276.25 on Tuesday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.47 and a 12-month high of $294.02. The stock has a market cap of $76.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $274.20 and a 200-day moving average of $258.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.23.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $4.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $15.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.26 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 1,157.58% and a net margin of 9.42%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.09 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 12.04%.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

