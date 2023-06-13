Amundi Has $201.31 Million Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Amundi lifted its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,584,296 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 797,098 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned approximately 0.46% of Exelon worth $201,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EXC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 487.3% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,930,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,929,000 after acquiring an additional 9,899,186 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Exelon by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,623,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,726,000 after buying an additional 5,584,672 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Exelon by 2.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,274,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,381,678,000 after buying an additional 2,279,491 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Exelon by 303.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,839,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,742,000 after buying an additional 2,135,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in Exelon by 28.7% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,860,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,979,000 after buying an additional 1,531,782 shares during the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exelon

In other news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,000 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $249,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,498 shares in the company, valued at $187,341.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ EXC opened at $39.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.51. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $35.19 and a twelve month high of $47.23. The stock has a market cap of $39.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.61.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Exelon Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Exelon’s payout ratio is 64.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on EXC shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Exelon in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.91.

Exelon Profile

(Get Rating)

Exelon Corp. is a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses. It operates through the following segments: Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL), and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE).

Further Reading

