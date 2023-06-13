Amundi Has $204.28 Million Stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Amundi trimmed its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,083,596 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 635,023 shares during the period. Amundi owned about 0.77% of Aptiv worth $204,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in Aptiv by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 21,301 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Aptiv by 3.3% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Aptiv by 4.2% in the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,173 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Aptiv by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 687 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Aptiv by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 33,204 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APTV opened at $100.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $27.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.49. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $77.96 and a fifty-two week high of $124.88.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 12.00%. Aptiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total value of $700,158.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 585,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,504,674. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total value of $700,158.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 585,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,504,674. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.35, for a total transaction of $69,141.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,075.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on APTV shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Aptiv from $142.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Aptiv from $136.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Aptiv from $120.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $138.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aptiv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.93.

Aptiv Plc is a technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the business of designing and manufacturing vehicle components; providing electrical, electronic, and active safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets; and creating the software and hardware foundation for vehicle features and functionality.

