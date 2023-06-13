Amundi Has $253.08 Million Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Amundi boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,525,852 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 92,240 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned approximately 0.59% of NXP Semiconductors worth $253,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NXPI. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter worth approximately $50,317,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 983.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 306,500 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $45,212,000 after acquiring an additional 278,200 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 7.0% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,125,366 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $608,533,000 after acquiring an additional 269,404 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,182,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 164.8% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 402,000 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $59,299,000 after purchasing an additional 250,200 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Susquehanna lowered their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $217.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.09.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Up 2.4 %

NXPI stock opened at $189.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $132.08 and a 1-year high of $197.71. The stock has a market cap of $49.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.50.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.16. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 49.23% and a net margin of 20.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.79 EPS for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.93%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total transaction of $2,497,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,090,349.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total transaction of $2,497,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,090,349.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 9,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,793,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $92,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

Recommended Stories

