Amundi Increases Stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 36.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,757,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 470,715 shares during the period. Amundi owned about 0.56% of Republic Services worth $223,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in Republic Services by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,063,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $266,138,000 after acquiring an additional 472,268 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 193.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 704,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,830,000 after buying an additional 464,200 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,723,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $360,808,000 after buying an additional 422,281 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,804,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $239,073,000 after buying an additional 302,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 206.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 442,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,669,000 after buying an additional 298,238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $154.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Republic Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

Republic Services Stock Performance

In related news, Director Tomago Collins sold 1,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total value of $202,039.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,386,685.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Republic Services news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 4,304 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.56, for a total transaction of $574,842.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Tomago Collins sold 1,545 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total transaction of $202,039.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,604 shares in the company, valued at $1,386,685.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RSG opened at $143.77 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $45.47 billion, a PE ratio of 30.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.66. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.72 and a 52-week high of $149.30.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.11. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.34%.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Group 3. The Group 1 segment focuses on the business of recycling and solid waste in geographic areas located in western United States. The Group 2 segment includes the recycling and solid waste business in geographic areas located in the southeastern and mid-western and the eastern seaboard of the United States.

Further Reading

