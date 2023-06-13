Amundi Sells 1,478,776 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Amundi reduced its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,295,583 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,478,776 shares during the period. Amundi owned about 0.36% of Occidental Petroleum worth $211,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. New Millennium Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 221.0% during the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 642 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 757 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 927 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 78.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of brokerages recently commented on OXY. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, April 7th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.76.
OXY stock opened at $59.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.09. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $54.30 and a 52 week high of $77.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.52 and its 200 day moving average is $62.07. The firm has a market cap of $52.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.78.
Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.21). Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 45.10%. The business had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.25%.
Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.
