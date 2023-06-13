Analysts Set Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Target Price at $126.71

Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $126.71.

ARW has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 13th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th.

Arrow Electronics Price Performance

ARW opened at $135.40 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Arrow Electronics has a 1 year low of $89.38 and a 1 year high of $135.75. The firm has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.40.

Insider Activity at Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.13. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.43 EPS. Arrow Electronics’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Arrow Electronics will post 16.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Michael J. Long sold 17,720 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $2,090,960.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 185,472 shares in the company, valued at $21,885,696. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 1,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $152,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,400 shares in the company, valued at $1,581,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael J. Long sold 17,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $2,090,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 185,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,885,696. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,850 shares of company stock worth $3,104,483 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARW. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 12.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the first quarter valued at $273,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the first quarter valued at $302,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the first quarter valued at $275,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates under the Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions (Global ECS) segments. The Global Components segment focuses on marketing and distribution of electronic components enabled by a comprehensive range of value-added capabilities and services.

