Analysts Set Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD) Target Price at $186.63

Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $186.63.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CHRD. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Chord Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $179.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $252.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $182.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $213.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chord Energy news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.94, for a total value of $434,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 238,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,509,924.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $1,282,590. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Chord Energy Price Performance

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Chord Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $13,387,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Chord Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $760,000. MGO One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of Chord Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $345,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chord Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,631,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of Chord Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $18,888,000. 93.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRD opened at $149.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Chord Energy has a one year low of $93.35 and a one year high of $172.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.01. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.54, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.36.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.15 by $0.35. Chord Energy had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The firm had revenue of $896.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.67 million. Research analysts predict that Chord Energy will post 21.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chord Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a $3.22 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. Chord Energy’s payout ratio is 11.85%.

About Chord Energy

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

