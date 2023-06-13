Analysts Set Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Price Target at $123.80

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $123.80.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Dycom Industries from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Dycom Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Dycom Industries in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company.

Dycom Industries Price Performance

DY opened at $107.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 1.31. Dycom Industries has a 1 year low of $77.33 and a 1 year high of $122.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

Dycom Industries ( NYSE:DY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The construction company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $1.03. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Dycom Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Dycom Industries will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO H Andrew Deferrari sold 10,282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $967,639.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 148,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,968,276.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO H Andrew Deferrari sold 10,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $967,639.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,425 shares in the company, valued at $13,968,276.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Ryan F. Urness sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total transaction of $313,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,490,365.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dycom Industries

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DY. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Dycom Industries by 56.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 170,775 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,993,000 after purchasing an additional 61,713 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dycom Industries in the first quarter worth about $173,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Dycom Industries by 273.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,291 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after acquiring an additional 21,445 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dycom Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Southernsun Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 13.1% during the first quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC now owns 657,145 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,542,000 after buying an additional 75,865 shares during the period. 92.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

