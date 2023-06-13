Analysts Set Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) PT at $16.42

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.42.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ULCC shares. Susquehanna cut shares of Frontier Group from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Frontier Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Melius lowered shares of Frontier Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. 500.com restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Frontier Group in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Frontier Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th.

In other news, CEO Barry Biffle sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total transaction of $466,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 401,184 shares in the company, valued at $3,229,531.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Jacob F. Filene sold 34,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.49, for a total value of $330,650.58. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,613.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barry Biffle sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total transaction of $466,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 401,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,229,531.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 799,212 shares of company stock worth $6,766,199. Company insiders own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ULCC. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Frontier Group by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Frontier Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Frontier Group by 89.5% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Frontier Group in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Frontier Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000.

Shares of Frontier Group stock opened at $9.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Frontier Group has a twelve month low of $7.61 and a twelve month high of $15.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.82 and its 200 day moving average is $10.44.

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of air transportation. The company was founded on September 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

