Analysts Set GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Price Target at $62.00

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.00.

GMS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of GMS from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th.

Insider Activity at GMS

In other news, COO George T. Hendren sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $48,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,406,220. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GMS

GMS Price Performance

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GMS during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in GMS by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in GMS in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in GMS by 100.6% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of GMS by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. 96.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GMS stock opened at $67.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.85. GMS has a 12-month low of $36.10 and a 12-month high of $68.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

GMS Company Profile

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceiling products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

Further Reading

