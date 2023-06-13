Analysts Set GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Price Target at $62.00

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.00.
GMS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of GMS from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th.
In other news, COO George T. Hendren sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $48,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,406,220. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
GMS stock opened at $67.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.85. GMS has a 12-month low of $36.10 and a 12-month high of $68.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.
GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceiling products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.
