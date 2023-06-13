Analysts Set Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL) Price Target at GBX 1,073.22

Shares of Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,073.22 ($13.43).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.01) price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Numis Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,550 ($19.39) to GBX 1,679 ($21.01) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,220 ($15.27) price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 925 ($11.57) to GBX 960 ($12.01) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,240 ($15.52) to GBX 1,225 ($15.33) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

Hargreaves Lansdown stock opened at GBX 859.20 ($10.75) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 1,625.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 801.15 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 836.72. Hargreaves Lansdown has a fifty-two week low of GBX 7.72 ($0.10) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,023.50 ($12.81). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs. It also provides pension services, including self-invested personal pensions (SIPP), junior SIPPs, annuities, and drawdown; share dealing services; and fund dealing services.

