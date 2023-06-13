Analysts Set Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) PT at $152.81

Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $152.81.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HLT shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $137.00 to $142.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $168.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Douglas M. Steenland purchased 695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $143.73 per share, for a total transaction of $99,892.35. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,764,863.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Trading Up 0.8 %

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HLT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $337,490,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,237,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480,451 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,526,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,233 shares during the period. Palestra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at $98,913,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 157.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,160,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,608,000 after acquiring an additional 709,638 shares during the period. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $142.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.23. Hilton Worldwide has a 12 month low of $108.41 and a 12 month high of $152.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.99.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 141.34% and a net margin of 13.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management and Franchise segment operates hotels of third-party owners.

