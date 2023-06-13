Analysts Set ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Price Target at $96.38

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $96.38.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ITT. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of ITT from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of ITT from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of ITT from $100.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of ITT from $107.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of ITT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Institutional Trading of ITT

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ITT in the 1st quarter worth about $388,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ITT in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in shares of ITT by 116.0% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 19,604 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 10,527 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in ITT during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,167,000. Finally, Running Oak Capital LLC grew its position in ITT by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 71,616 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,180,000 after purchasing an additional 20,670 shares during the last quarter. 90.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITT Price Performance

ITT stock opened at $86.63 on Friday. ITT has a one year low of $63.77 and a one year high of $95.18. The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.71.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The conglomerate reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. ITT had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $797.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that ITT will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ITT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.63%.

ITT Company Profile

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions primarily for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, Connect and Control Technologies, and Corporate and Other.

