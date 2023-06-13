Analysts Set Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Price Target at $505.00

Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $505.00.

NOC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays downgraded Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $580.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northrop Grumman

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOC. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $453.51 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $453.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $473.94. Northrop Grumman has a 12 month low of $429.10 and a 12 month high of $556.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.16 by $0.34. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 12.89%. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Northrop Grumman will post 22.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a $1.87 dividend. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.73. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 24.20%.

About Northrop Grumman

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.