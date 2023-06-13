Analysts Set Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Target Price at $15.68

Shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.68.

PAA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised Plains All American Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th.

Shares of Plains All American Pipeline stock opened at $13.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.13 and a 200-day moving average of $12.59. The stock has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.70. Plains All American Pipeline has a 52-week low of $9.10 and a 52-week high of $13.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $12.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.43 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 2.18%. Plains All American Pipeline’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were given a $0.2675 dividend. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 70.40%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAA. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. 42.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGL). The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

