Analysts Set Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Target Price at $76.67

Shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.67.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FOUR shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded shares of Shift4 Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider David Taylor Lauber sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total value of $663,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 212,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,074,695.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 32.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments Trading Down 3.0 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Shift4 Payments by 358.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Shift4 Payments by 1,873.9% during the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Shift4 Payments during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in Shift4 Payments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 66.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FOUR opened at $62.34 on Friday. Shift4 Payments has a fifty-two week low of $29.39 and a fifty-two week high of $76.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.99, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.36.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $200.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.93 million. Shift4 Payments had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 18.30%. As a group, research analysts predict that Shift4 Payments will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

