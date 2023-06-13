Analysts Set Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) PT at $86.40

Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $86.40.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Sysco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Sysco in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company.

Sysco Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE SYY opened at $72.33 on Friday. Sysco has a 12 month low of $69.22 and a 12 month high of $88.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.11 and a 200-day moving average of $76.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $36.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.11.

Sysco Increases Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Sysco had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 141.53%. The company had revenue of $18.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sysco will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 64.90%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sysco

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $691,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,067,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Sysco by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sysco by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,263,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,834,000 after acquiring an additional 196,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,927,000. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sysco

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

