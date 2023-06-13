Analysts Set The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) PT at $101.25

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TDGet Rating) (TSE:TD) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $101.25.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TD shares. CIBC upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Scotiabank raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,240,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,123,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,912 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 33,381,437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,999,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221,884 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 30,819,858 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,995,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633,502 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 30,793,768 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,842,844,000 after purchasing an additional 3,997,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,480,283 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,765,633,000 after purchasing an additional 644,627 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $58.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.88. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $55.43 and a 12-month high of $70.67.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TDGet Rating) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The bank reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $9.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.10 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 15.51%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a $0.709 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 47.65%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

