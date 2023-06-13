Analysts Set Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Target Price at $547.21

Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $547.21.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ULTA shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $575.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $636.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $590.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty Trading Up 0.3 %

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $424.91 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $496.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $497.96. Ulta Beauty has a 12 month low of $360.58 and a 12 month high of $556.60. The company has a market cap of $21.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $6.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.82 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 65.62%. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty will post 25.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 1,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.69, for a total value of $683,585.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,822.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 1,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.69, for a total value of $683,585.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,356,822.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.65, for a total transaction of $2,279,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,231 shares in the company, valued at $2,650,286.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,348 shares of company stock worth $3,778,426 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth $425,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,886,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,344,096,000 after purchasing an additional 40,190 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,299 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 38.6% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ulta Beauty

(Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.