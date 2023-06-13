Analyzing GB Sciences (GBLX) & The Competition

GB Sciences (OTCMKTS:GBLX – Get Rating) is one of 341 publicly-traded companies in the “Biotechnology” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare GB Sciences to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.6% of GB Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.7% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are owned by institutional investors. 26.2% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get GB Sciences alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares GB Sciences and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio GB Sciences N/A N/A -0.04 GB Sciences Competitors $129.49 million -$6.78 million 73.65

Profitability

GB Sciences’ rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than GB Sciences. GB Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This table compares GB Sciences and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GB Sciences N/A N/A N/A GB Sciences Competitors -245.49% -53.15% -12.24%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for GB Sciences and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GB Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A GB Sciences Competitors 256 1391 3588 27 2.64

As a group, “Biotechnology” companies have a potential upside of 82.54%. Given GB Sciences’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe GB Sciences has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

GB Sciences rivals beat GB Sciences on 5 of the 8 factors compared.

About GB Sciences

(Get Rating)

GB Sciences, Inc. is a phytomedical research and biopharmaceutical drug development company, which engages in the research and development of plant-based medicines and plans to produce plant-inspired and complex therapeutic mixtures based on its portfolio of intellectual property. The company was founded on April 4, 2001 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Receive News & Ratings for GB Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GB Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.