Analyzing GB Sciences (GBLX) & The Competition

GB Sciences (OTCMKTS:GBLX – Get Rating) is one of 341 publicly-traded companies in the “Biotechnology” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare GB Sciences to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation, dividends and profitability.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
13.6% of GB Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.7% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are owned by institutional investors. 26.2% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares GB Sciences and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|GB Sciences
|N/A
|N/A
|-0.04
|GB Sciences Competitors
|$129.49 million
|-$6.78 million
|73.65
Profitability
This table compares GB Sciences and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|GB Sciences
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|GB Sciences Competitors
|-245.49%
|-53.15%
|-12.24%
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for GB Sciences and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|GB Sciences
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|GB Sciences Competitors
|256
|1391
|3588
|27
|2.64
As a group, “Biotechnology” companies have a potential upside of 82.54%. Given GB Sciences’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe GB Sciences has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.
Summary
GB Sciences rivals beat GB Sciences on 5 of the 8 factors compared.
About GB Sciences
GB Sciences, Inc. is a phytomedical research and biopharmaceutical drug development company, which engages in the research and development of plant-based medicines and plans to produce plant-inspired and complex therapeutic mixtures based on its portfolio of intellectual property. The company was founded on April 4, 2001 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.
