Analyzing PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) and Leo Holdings Corp. II (NYSE:LHC)

PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) and Leo Holdings Corp. II (NYSE:LHC – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for PCTEL and Leo Holdings Corp. II, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PCTEL 0 0 0 0 N/A Leo Holdings Corp. II 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

PCTEL has a beta of 0.44, suggesting that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Leo Holdings Corp. II has a beta of -0.01, suggesting that its share price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares PCTEL and Leo Holdings Corp. II’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PCTEL 5.77% 10.36% 8.07% Leo Holdings Corp. II N/A -70.28% 3.40%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

51.5% of PCTEL shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.3% of Leo Holdings Corp. II shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.6% of PCTEL shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Leo Holdings Corp. II shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PCTEL and Leo Holdings Corp. II’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PCTEL $99.43 million 0.97 $2.87 million $0.31 16.39 Leo Holdings Corp. II N/A N/A $13.16 million N/A N/A

Leo Holdings Corp. II has lower revenue, but higher earnings than PCTEL.

Summary

PCTEL beats Leo Holdings Corp. II on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PCTEL

PCTEL, Inc. engages in the provision of antennas and wireless network testing solutions. It designs and manufactures precision antennas and provides test and measurement products that improve the performance of wireless networks globally. The firm’s products include combination antennas, WiFi/Bluetooth/BLE, LMR/TETRA/P25, /GNSS/GPS, cellular(5G, LTE, CBRS, 3G, 2G), custom antennas, and Mounts, Cable, and Accessories. The company was founded in March 1994 and is headquartered in Bloomingdale, IL.

About Leo Holdings Corp. II

Leo Holdings Corp. II does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Leo Holdings Corp. II was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Nassau, the Bahamas.

