Analyzing Sendas Distribuidora (ASAI) and Its Peers

Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI – Get Rating) is one of 53 publicly-traded companies in the “Grocery stores” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Sendas Distribuidora to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Sendas Distribuidora and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sendas Distribuidora 0 1 0 0 2.00 Sendas Distribuidora Competitors 1091 2668 2850 113 2.30

As a group, “Grocery stores” companies have a potential upside of 19.31%. Given Sendas Distribuidora’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sendas Distribuidora has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Risk & Volatility

Earnings & Valuation

Sendas Distribuidora has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sendas Distribuidora’s peers have a beta of 0.47, suggesting that their average share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Sendas Distribuidora and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sendas Distribuidora $10.56 billion $236.31 million 17.95 Sendas Distribuidora Competitors $28.97 billion $638.55 million 218.81

Sendas Distribuidora’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Sendas Distribuidora. Sendas Distribuidora is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Sendas Distribuidora and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sendas Distribuidora 1.86% 29.13% 2.88% Sendas Distribuidora Competitors 1.51% 14.94% 4.23%

Dividends

Sendas Distribuidora pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Sendas Distribuidora pays out 10.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Grocery stores” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.5% and pay out 57.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.5% of Sendas Distribuidora shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.8% of shares of all “Grocery stores” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Sendas Distribuidora shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.7% of shares of all “Grocery stores” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Sendas Distribuidora peers beat Sendas Distribuidora on 11 of the 15 factors compared.

About Sendas Distribuidora

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. The company serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals. It sells its products through brick-and-mortar stores, as well as through telesales. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

