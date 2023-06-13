Angeles Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 119.1% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 24.4% in the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $141.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $412.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $101.28 and a 52 week high of $144.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $136.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.08.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $38.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.77 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,932 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $665,326.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,054,075.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,932 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $665,326.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,054,075.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,871 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total transaction of $263,249.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,225,688.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 138,449 shares of company stock valued at $18,806,497. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JPM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $189.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.65.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

