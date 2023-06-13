Angeles Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at $1,724,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth about $49,244,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,045,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,186,000 after buying an additional 838,762 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,616,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,172,000 after acquiring an additional 30,834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Colgate-Palmolive

In other news, Director John P. Bilbrey sold 5,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.81, for a total value of $460,859.43. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,257 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,828.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director John P. Bilbrey sold 5,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.81, for a total value of $460,859.43. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,828.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 12,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total transaction of $979,043.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,536.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 187,748 shares of company stock valued at $15,138,660. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America raised their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.75.

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $75.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.23. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $67.84 and a one year high of $83.81. The company has a market cap of $62.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.25.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 348.63%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

